Blackpool utilities firm helps with first fully net zero development

Blackpool headquartered utilities infrastructure specialist, Ameon Utilities has helped No.1 St Michaels, Manchester’s first fully net zero carbon commercial development, to get connected in the city, following award of the £1Million+ contract by main contractor, Bowmer & Kirkland; and also provided the commuters of Manchester and Salford with an unexpected bonus in the process.

Proving that three into one does, in fact, go rather well, Ameon Utilities has removed the potential for extended roadwork chaos by consulting with Transport for Greater Manchester and Manchester and Salford City Councils’ transport chiefs, inviting them to approach the planned new developments along the route, to take advantage of the excavation for their own utilities’ requirements. This has resulted in two additional large scale construction projects – The Island on John Dalton Street and Vision Manchester, on Whitworth Street West rowing in.

The three into one formula has removed the need for the 1.3 km route from the nearest high voltage capacity connection point on Salford’s Chapel Street, through Blackfriars, St Mary’s Parsonage, Bridge Street and Deansgate to be excavated twice more, thereby saving months of additional roadworks, transport misery and disruption in one of the busiest commuter cities in Europe.

According to Ameon Utilities’ managing director, Simon Gut, the formula to ease congestion across the two neighbouring cities was straightforward. He commented: “Although our work is essential, we know how frustrating it can be for motorists and those on public transport, when they are delayed, so for our part, it made perfect sense to get the councils and TfGM on board, because we knew they’d welcome some joined up thinking, especially when it results in fewer unnecessary roadworks scarring the major commuter routes.

St Michaels, Jacksons Row, Manchester.

“I don’t know if other utilities contractors have made similar attempts to reduce travel disruption by using one excavation for several projects but for us it’s just part of our considered approach to the environment and our attempt to leave as small a footprint as possible in such circumstances, whilst ensuring that large scale construction projects get connected.”

Appointed by No.1 St Michaels lead contractor, Bowmer and Kirkland, Ameon Utilities is already well on the way to completion of the electricity infrastructure, with work now concentrated within the High Voltage intake room in the ten-storey No.1 St Michaels building, to install an HV metered supply with a load of 2.75mva - serving the business and leisure operations of phase one of the development, currently under construction on Bootle Street.