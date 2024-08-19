Blackpool Transport Services recognised for technological excellence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Transport Services has been named a finalist in the prestigious routeone Awards 2024, earning recognition in the Best Use of Technology – Bus Operator category. This accolade highlights the company’s innovative approach to integrating technology within their operations, solidifying their position as a leader in the UK bus industry.

Proudly serving Blackpool, Fleetwood, Thornton Cleveleys, Lytham St Anne’s, and Poulton-le-Fylde with friendly and reliable transport for over 100 years, Blackpool Transport Services has long been a cornerstone of the community. Their ongoing commitment to providing top-tier services for residents and visitors is further demonstrated by their forward-thinking use of technology to enhance the passenger experience.

The routeone Awards, now in their 18th year, celebrate the highest standards of excellence across the coach and bus sectors. This year, 81 finalists have been selected across 15 categories, with nominations based on a rigorous judging process conducted by esteemed industry experts.

Helen Conway, Event Director for the routeone Awards, praised the calibre of this year’s finalists, stating, “The routeone Awards continue to showcase the best in the industry, and it’s an honour to recognise the achievements of companies like Blackpool Transport Services, who are leading the way in technological innovation.”

The winners of the routeone Awards 2024 will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on 13 November 2024, at the Vox, Resorts World, Birmingham. The event will gather over 800 industry professionals to celebrate the achievements of this year’s leading operators and innovators.

For more information about the routeone Awards and to view the full list of finalists, visit routeone Awards.