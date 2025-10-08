Blackpool Transport named tram operator of the year

The Blackpool Transport team are pictured receiving the Tram Operator of the Year Award at the National Transport Awards in London last week.

A host of popular service improvements, alongside the opening of an extension to North Station, have earned Blackpool Transport the prestigious title of Tram Operator of the Year.

It scooped the coveted accolade at the National Transport Awards and Jane Cole, the operator’s Managing Director, says it’s an achievement the whole town, and surrounding areas, can be proud of.

“Following recent service improvements, our tramway is going from strength to strength, and to win this award in the face of strong competition from much larger networks is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Blackpool Transport team,” she explained.

Over the past 12 months, the operator has consistently responded to customer feedback to develop timetables that meet the needs of both residents and the millions of additional visitors who flock to the Fylde coast during the summer and illuminations seasons. As a result, the tramway has seen a significant increase in patronage and improved operational performance.

These measures are building firm foundations for future service enhancements, including a review of ticketing options, continued investment in the appearance of trams and stops, and improved connectivity with other modes of public transport.

Judges at the awards, which celebrate excellence across the transport industry, were also impressed by the operator’s in-depth analysis of travel patterns to enhance services, as well as the introduction of innovative fare offers and its introduction of the new sales team.

“We’ve come a long way together over the past 12 months, and I would like to thank everyone for their hard work and commitment as we continue to improve our award-winning tramway,” Jane said.

“A huge ‘well done’ also goes to our new Sales Team, which also received industry recognition when it was highly commended in the Best Customer Initiative category at the Global Light Rail Awards, which also took place in London last week," she added.