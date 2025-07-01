Blackpool Trained Boxer Wins European Title

Blackpool-trained boxer Brad Rea travelled to Hull to win the vacant European light heavyweight title with a points win over Birmingham’s Shakan Pitters in an exciting and exhilarating twelve round bout on a show themed as ‘Deep Waters’ and which allowed both boxers to showcase their skills and undoubted courage and demonstrated exactly why the beautiful brutality of the squared circle enthrals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was ebb and flow throughout the fight with Rea starting like a man on a mission easily taking the first four rounds with unrelenting pressure of body shots often in powerful combinations preventing the opponent from landing much of his own. That changed with the fifth when Pitters started to show why he was also a worthy title challenger and made the outcome less clear with blood streaming from Rea’s nose by the eighth. However, Rea had found his second wind by the ninth and the last few rounds saw intense exchanges as both fighters sought to dominate from the centre of the ring, giving it their all and ‘boxing their hearts out’ with every round thoroughly competitive as both men sought to make the most of an opportunity to achieve a long-held ambition.

Both men had a similar record with twenty wins and two losses for Pitters one loss for Rea. The Hull encounter was Rea’s first twelve round fight and the fourth for Pitters, eight years Rea’s senior. The twelve rounder is the ultimate test for a boxer. All three judges awarded the win to Brad with 115 points meaning he had won or drawn seven of the twelve rounds, with two awarding Pitters 114 and one 113 meaning that he had lost either six or seven rounds. Pundits are suggesting though that the result was even closer than the figures indicate and the fact that neither boxer at any time had a count is testimony to their being at the top of the divisional elite. Fans are already calling for a rematch but for Rea many options are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stretford born Rea attended St. Matthew’s Primary School and Wellacre High School in Flixton. Rea enjoyed a distinguished amateur record winning 74 of 98 bouts having taken up the sport aged nine when his parents opened St. John’s boxing club in Chorlton. He later attended the Joe Gallagher Academy in Bolton, where he studied boxing and fitness full time under National Coach Tony Challinor. He’s now trained for two years with Andy Abrol and Brian Moody at Blackpool’s Sharpstyle gym.

Further Winning Action from Brad Rea

‘His mother Debbie and I are beyond proud of our son,’ continued Rea senior. ‘We’ve watched him win as a professional fighter and previously as a growing boy who won numerous regional and national titles and represented England. He’s always applied himself to his boxing 100%, often sacrificing birthdays, family celebrations, even family holidays to pursue his ambition. The level of commitment he’s shown through hard work and determination is outstanding. We trust that all boxing fans in the North and especially in Lancashire will get behind Brad and support him on his journey.’

Coach Abrol is enthusiastic for the future. ‘We’d like Brad to fight for the British title and for Brad to own a Lonsdale belt outright. He’s now European champion. There won’t be any more hastily arranged bouts although these led him to the title. Everything is for a reason.’

The last word goes to Brad. ‘I’ve had more than my fair share of setbacks this year with two top level fights being cancelled. Even this latest looked a bit doubtful as originally scheduled for Ireland and then moved to Hull. But I enjoyed every minute of the fight. It’s shown I belong on the big stage.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All elite athletes require sponsorship. Brad is keen to ‘express appreciation to so many companies for their belief in me, loyalty and generosity.’ Sponsors are presently all based around Manchester. If any companies from the Blackpool area are potential sponsors please contact [email protected] or [email protected] or via social media.