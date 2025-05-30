Blackpool Tower among the North’s top 3 most ‘photogenic’ landmarks

Blackpool Tower has crowned Northern England’s second most ‘photogenic’ landmark, coming just behind York Minister, according to a new study by Jessops.

The UK is home to many iconic landmarks that pay homage to its rich history. But when it comes to the nation’s most papped locations, what are they?

With this in mind, the team at Jessops have gathered a list of the UK’s most renowned landmarks and ranked the top 10 most scenic ones based on the number of Instagram post hashtags attributed to each specific landmark.

Blackpool Tower

The full story can be found here: https://www.jessops.com/c/advice/our-photography-blog/the-uks-most-photogenic-landmarks

The most photogenic landmarks in Northern England were revealed as:

Boasting 150,000 hashtags, Blackpool Tower comes second place in the North’s most papped landmarks. Whether you're capturing the views from its summit, the lively glow of its lights at night, or the bustling promenade in the background, you'll have plenty of interesting scenes to work with.

According to Instagram data, the majestic Gothic cathedral that is York Minster is the most photographed landmark in the North, with 210,000 hashtags attached to the location. The towering spires, intricate stone carvings, and magnificent stained glass windows make it the perfect photography subject.

Hadrian Wall comes closely behind in third place with 140,000 hashtags. This ancient Roman wall, stretching across the landscape, features captivating ruins and scenic views that make for stunning shots.