Blackpool students enjoy brand new outdoor facility despite wet weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wet weather will not dampen children’s eagerness to learn at one Blackpool school thanks to a splendid new outdoor facility. Early years pupils at Devonshire Primary Academy now have the luxury of doing lots of activities, normally thwarted by rainy Fylde coast conditions, under a gigantic covered space after the official unveiling of a £23,000 canopy.

And former England and British Lions Rugby Union captain Sir Bill Beaumont was on hand to cut the ribbon, representing Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby, which provided the money to make the school’s vision for top quality outdoor learning regardless of the weather a reality.

Sir Bill, 72, Chairman of World Rugby and honorary president of the Lancashire branch of Wooden Spoon, officially opened the new area at the school on Devonshire Road on Monday, ironically without a drop of rain falling, in sunny conditions. Although the impressive structure is more than able to withstand blustery winds blowing off the Irish sea. Sir Bill who spent his entire playing career with Fylde Rugby Club said: “I am pleased to be able to open this canopy on behalf of the Wooden Spoon charity.” And as BBC quiz show A Question of Sport’s second longest-serving team captain, Sir Bill, was able to see first-hand how the canopy will provide all the right answers for excellent outdoor teaching even when heavy rain or a short sharp shower strikes during school hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also in attendance representing Wooden Spoon was Gill Burns MBE, who won 73 caps for the England Women’s Rugby Union team.

Sir Bill Beaumont cuts the ribbon.

Devonshire Academy head Dan Simm said: “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the Wooden Spoon charity who have gone out of their way to show such an interest and understanding of Devonshire Primary Academy. We are so pleased that so many Wooden Spoon representatives were able to attend our successful and sunny opening ceremony.”

Early Years Lead Alison Guest, who successfully applied for funding to have the canopy installed, said: “Without the generosity of all at Wooden Spoon we would not have this marvellous canopy. To say it has made a difference to the children would be an understatement.”

Wooden Spoon funds projects for children and young people in Britain and Ireland and since 1983, the children’s charity of rugby has committed more than £29m to more than 1,300 life-changing projects, supporting over 1.4 million youngsters. The largest part of its income is raised by volunteers with the aim that every penny raised is spent in local communities.