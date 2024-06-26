Blackpool student shines at University of Huddersfield's Creative Excellence Competition
The University of Huddersfield is distinguished as the only university in Yorkshire, the Humber, and the North West to have been awarded an outstanding Gold rating in all three aspects of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), the highest accolade attainable. To honour this achievement, the university aims to celebrate the diversity of creative excellence emerging from schools and colleges throughout the UK.
Students participating in the competition have the opportunity to submit coursework and engage with the university's highly experienced staff, benefiting from their expertise and enthusiasm. This platform not only allows young designers to showcase their work but also provides invaluable feedback and inspiration from industry professionals.
Lily Williams' exceptional work caught the attention of the judges, with one judge remarking that her work "could go commercial tomorrow." This high praise is a testament to Lily's talent, dedication, and potential for a successful future in the creative industry.
Assistant Head of Visual Arts Laura Goodison, expressed her excitement, stating, "Lily is an exceptional graphic design student who also studies fine art, so I am so pleased she has already been recognised and credited for her amazing ability."
We are incredibly proud of Lily's achievement and eagerly anticipate where her creative journey will lead her next. Congratulations, Lily, on this well-deserved win!
