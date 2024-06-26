Blackpool student shines at University of Huddersfield's Creative Excellence Competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are delighted to announce that Blackpool Sixth student, Lily Williams, has achieved a remarkable victory at the University of Huddersfield's Creative Excellence Competition. This prestigious nationwide competition invites submissions from Year 12 and Year 13 students across the UK, with each college allowed to submit three entrants. These entries are displayed as an add-on exhibition to the university's graduate exhibition, highlighting the future of design.

The University of Huddersfield is distinguished as the only university in Yorkshire, the Humber, and the North West to have been awarded an outstanding Gold rating in all three aspects of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), the highest accolade attainable. To honour this achievement, the university aims to celebrate the diversity of creative excellence emerging from schools and colleges throughout the UK.

Students participating in the competition have the opportunity to submit coursework and engage with the university's highly experienced staff, benefiting from their expertise and enthusiasm. This platform not only allows young designers to showcase their work but also provides invaluable feedback and inspiration from industry professionals.

Lily Williams' exceptional work caught the attention of the judges, with one judge remarking that her work "could go commercial tomorrow." This high praise is a testament to Lily's talent, dedication, and potential for a successful future in the creative industry.

Assistant Head of Visual Arts Laura Goodison, expressed her excitement, stating, "Lily is an exceptional graphic design student who also studies fine art, so I am so pleased she has already been recognised and credited for her amazing ability."