Blackpool Sports Fest 2025: Bringing the Community Together

Over two days, more than 400 spectators gathered to cheer on teams from all over the North and London. Players travelled from Preston, Southport, Newcastle, Manchester, Cumbria, Lancaster, and London to take part in the festivities.

The tournament featured mixed volleyball, men's basketball, and both men's and mixed doubles badminton. It was a true showcase of talent and teamwork, reflecting the Filipino spirit of bayanihan-community unity.

Festivities kicked off early on Saturday with a colourful parade of teams inside the centre. Councillor Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, gave an inspiring welcome to everyone.

Volleyball matches took centre stage on Saturday and continued into Sunday. The final was a real nail-biter, as the undefeated Preston Panthers faced Hampstead United. After a thrilling contest, the Panthers took home the trophy.

Basketball fans were treated to an exciting showdown between Blackpool and Manchester on Sunday afternoon. The game went into three tense overtimes before Blackpool edged out Manchester with a dramatic 61–60 win.

Badminton brought fierce competition on Saturday afternoon, with several categories in play. Here are the winners:

- Men’s Doubles (Levels): Amit Mistry & Oli Hives (Winners), Liam Richards & Manoj Manandhar (Runners-Up)

- Men’s Doubles (Plate): Phil Hough & Ahmed Shipu (Winners), Monty Chowdhury & Shah Ahmed (Runners-Up)

- Mixed Doubles Section A: Tim Shipway & Nicky Wilford (Winners), Danny Dicken & Sophie Wilford (Runners-Up)

- Mixed Doubles Section B: Harvey Slater & Mel Sedgwick (Winners), Ben New & Angela New (Runners-Up)

The celebration didn’t stop with sports. On Sunday evening, the players, sponsors, volunteers, and spectators gathered at Layton Institute for an impressive closing ceremony, where winners and runners up were presented with trophies, medals, and prizes. The night continued with an OPM (Original Pinoy Music) rock concert, featuring two guest artists from the Philippines. Local band LaBandEros opened the show, and guests enjoyed a buffet of traditional Filipino dishes, all prepared by talented Blackpool-based chefs.

The event’s success was thanks to the hard work of volunteers, generous sponsors, Councillor Jo Farrell, and the Active Blackpool team led by Martin Cardwell. The Blackpool Sports Centre impressed everyone with its top-notch facilities and friendly staff.

With Sports Fest 2025 now a proud memory, organisers are already planning for next year. Sports Fest 2026 promises even more excitement, with new sports like tennis and football for both kids and adults. Even though the event is organised by the Blackpool Filipino Community, the tournament will stay open to everyone, making it a true celebration of sport and community.

So get ready, Blackpool Sports Fest 2026 is on its way, and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever!

