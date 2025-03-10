Blackpool solicitor celebrates becoming a best-selling author

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This week following International Women’s Day, Donna Amos from Barker Booth & Eastwood Solicitors in Blackpool is celebrating after knocking Sunday Times Bestseller Simon Squibb and Jen Sincero off the top spots to become Number 1 best-selling author in 8 categories in best-selling book POWERHOUSE: A Collection of empowering and inspiring stories packed with business gold.

Donna, who grew up in Blackburn, now lives in Wrea Green and works in Blackpool, is proud to be part of this exciting book launch to celebrate such an important day in the calendar to celebrate women.

Penning her own powerful chapter alongside 16 others, these honest accounts reveal the challenges and lessons learned in growing a successful business alongside stories of resilience to invaluable advice and inside business secrets from women at the top of their game from a variety of industries.

Launching globally Powerhouse, available now via https://amzn.eu/d/1qNcn6G went straight in at Number 1 on the Amazon best seller charts in 8 categories, knocking off ‘You are a Badass’ by Jen Sincero and Simon Squibb’s ‘What’s your Dream from the top spot. Featuring 17 authors, each chapter showcases their story to becoming a Powerhouse and reveals the gold dust of their business success. From nail-biting stories of resilience to invaluable advice from women at the top of their game, the book includes insights from: Solicitors - Finance Experts - Coaches - Philanthropists - Creatives - Pharmacist - Digital Specialists - Restaurateur and more.

Donna's Chapter - Seat at the Table

In her chapter, Seat at the Table, Donna shares her personal and professional journey and reflects on overcoming self-doubt, academic setbacks, and career challenges to establish herself in the legal industry. From questioning her abilities to confidently running a respected law firm, Donna’s story inspires others to create their own opportunities. Her insights also challenge common legal misconceptions, reinforcing her commitment to guiding clients with clarity and compassion.

A Powerhouse is defined as: "A person of great energy, strength or power." The book aims to challenge the reader to step into their own power. This isn't just a business book, this is an empowering and entertaining guide, for anyone looking to step into their own power.

Donna who courageously put pen to paper in this empowering book said: “I chose to take part in this book collaboration because I know firsthand the power of resilience, self-belief, and creating your own opportunities. Powerhouse brings together stories of individuals who have overcome challenges to achieve success, and I wanted to share my journey to inspire others. Many people, especially women in professional industries, struggle with self-doubt and setbacks. By sharing my experiences, I hope to show that success isn’t always a straight path—but with determination and courage, you can earn your seat at the table and thrive on your own terms.”

The book hosted by Elizabeth McQuillan CEO Flamingo Business, was launched to celebrate International Women’s Day, she said, “I am so excited for you all to read this INCREDIBLE collaboration book that I am proudly a part of! It will leave you feeling empowered, connected, and ready to take on the world.”

Available Now on Amazon

Published by The Publishing Pod, CEO Louisa Herridge said: “Running a book collaboration for me isn’t just about hitting Number 1, it is about bringing together women, creating beautiful relationships, and inspiring the readers and International Women’s Day was the perfect time to celebrate these Powerhouses and everything that they have achieved.”

For more information about Divorce and Family Law please visit www.bbelaw.co.uk or contact Donna at [email protected]