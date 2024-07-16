Blackpool skin cancer survivor part of safety drive as cases reach all-time high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the sunny weather returns, a Blackpool skin cancer survivor who was diagnosed thanks to her daughter and brother, is urging people to enjoy the sun safely this summer.

The call from Sue Shuttleworth comes as latest analysis by Cancer Research UK reveals melanoma skin cancer cases have increased by almost a third over the past decade* and are projected to reach a record high of 20,800 cases in the UK this year.**

Researchers found that around 17,000 UK melanoma cases are preventable every year, with almost 9 in 10 caused by too much ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and sunbeds.

It’s these alarming figures that are driving the 76-year-old to join forces with the charity and NIVEA SUN to share advice and tips on how people can protect their skin from the sun.

Sue has always been prone to moles, but it was only when both her brother and daughter spotted a change to a mole on her shoulder last year that she booked a GP appointment. Sue, who wasn’t able to see the mole easily without a mirror, simply assumed there had been a change after she caught a necklace on it.

Fortunately, Sue’s GP had previously worked in dermatology and had a specialist camera in their office. He immediately suggested to Sue that the mole was cancerous.

Sue, who lives in south Blackpool, was referred to the dermatology clinic for a biopsy which found the mole was a melanoma. She had the mole and a sentinel lymph node removed to ensure the cancer hadn’t spread. She has made a successful recovery and will be monitored closely for the next five years.

With around 2,200 people in the North West currently diagnosed with melanoma – the most serious form of skin cancer - every year, Sue is passionate about raising vital awareness.

Sue, who volunteers in the Talbot Road Cancer Research UK shop in Blackpool, said: “Being diagnosed with melanoma was a shock.

“I hope I can encourage people to think about their sun habits and take precautions. It’s so important, when so many skin cancer cases could be prevented by being safe in the sun and using a combination of shade, clothing and sunscreen to avoid burning.”

“I always encourage people see their GP if they notice any unusual changes to their skin. Spotting cancer early can make all the difference. Without the intervention of my brother and daughter, I probably wouldn’t have seen the GP.

She continued: “Given the great British weather, it’s natural to want to make the most of warmer days but I’m urging people in Blackpool to be prepared and take care. Now I always try and spend some time out of the sun, wear a hat and sunglasses, make sure my shoulders are covered and that I’ve got my sunscreen with me.”

Cancer Research UK and NIVEA SUN recommend the following when the sun is strong:

1. Seek Shade - Especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK. Take a break under trees, umbrellas, and canopies, or go indoors.

2. Cover Up – With clothes that cover your shoulders, a wide-brimmed hat and UV protection sunglasses. The more skin that’s covered by your clothing, the better the protection.

3. Apply Sunscreen Regularly – With at least SPF 30 and 4 or 5 stars. Make sure to reapply it regularly and generously, especially after swimming, sweating, or towelling.

After her cancer journey, Sue sticks to these simple steps and says it really is “easy as 1,2,3.”

Anyone can get sunburnt or develop skin cancer, but those at higher risk include people with lighter skin tones and naturally light-coloured hair or eyes, as well as people with lots of moles and freckles, or a family history of skin cancer.

And when it comes to signs and symptoms of the disease, it’s not just changes to a mole or freckle that matter, it could be a sore that doesn’t heal, a lump, an ulcer, or a patch of skin that’s changed colour. Any unusual changes to an area of people’s skin should be seen by a doctor.*****

Cancer Research UK Health Information Manager, Beth Vincent, said: “Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple the risk of developing skin cancer, compared to never being burnt. So, we’re grateful to Sue for lending her voice to our campaign with NIVEA SUN.

“Even on a cloudy day, the sun can be strong enough in Blackpool - and across the UK - to burn between mid-March and mid-October. Avoid getting caught out by checking the UV index on the weather forecast or online. If it’s 3 (moderate) or above, it’s time to think about sun safety.

“Whatever your skin tone, whether you’re abroad, having a staycation or just out-and-about, remember the three-step method to enjoy warm weather safely: seek shade, cover up and apply sunscreen regularly.”

For more skin cancer information and sun safety tips visit cruk.org/sunsafety