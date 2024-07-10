Blackpool Sixth student selected for exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge congratulations to Upper Sixth Visual Arts student Charley Baines from Blackpool Sixth, who has had a piece of artwork selected to be exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, as part of this year's prestigious Royal Academy Young Artists' Summer Show!

Charley's portrait 'John Paul Baines' was chosen from over 21,500 submissions from young artists across the country. The artwork stood out as one of the few pieces selected to be displayed at the Royal Academy itself, highlighting Charley's exceptional talent and creativity. A panel of professional artists judged the submissions and were thoroughly impressed by the incredible standard of work from all age ranges.

The exhibition will open on 16th July and run until 11th August 2024. It is open to the public from 10am-6pm, Tuesday to Sunday, with extended hours until 9pm every Friday. For those in London over the summer, the exhibition offers an inspiring visit and a chance to see Charley's work in a prestigious setting.

This achievement is a testament to Charley's hard work and dedication at Blackpool Sixth. Her success at such a young age is a promising indication of a bright and creative future ahead.

Well done to Charley Baines for this outstanding accomplishment, and best of luck in her future artistic endeavors!