Blackpool Sixth student selected for exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Charley's portrait 'John Paul Baines' was chosen from over 21,500 submissions from young artists across the country. The artwork stood out as one of the few pieces selected to be displayed at the Royal Academy itself, highlighting Charley's exceptional talent and creativity. A panel of professional artists judged the submissions and were thoroughly impressed by the incredible standard of work from all age ranges.
The exhibition will open on 16th July and run until 11th August 2024. It is open to the public from 10am-6pm, Tuesday to Sunday, with extended hours until 9pm every Friday. For those in London over the summer, the exhibition offers an inspiring visit and a chance to see Charley's work in a prestigious setting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.