Blackpool Sixth celebrates a decade of Pride

Blackpool Sixth’s LGBTQ+ Group commemorated a significant milestone, the 10th anniversary of their annual "Show Your Pride" fundraiser. This eagerly anticipated event is entirely student-designed, organised, and led, embodying the spirit and dedication of the LGBTQ+ community at Blackpool Sixth.

This year's Show Your Pride raised funds for Lancashire LGBT, a charity committed to enhancing the well-being and connectedness of LGBTQ+ individuals across Lancashire, including areas such as Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool. The charity's mission is to support LGBTQ+ people in Lancashire to be happier, healthier, and better connected.

The day was bustling with opportunities to donate to Lancashire LGBT, contributing to the festive atmosphere and the fundraiser's goals. The bake sale, featuring an array of delicious treats baked by both staff and students, was a crowd favourite. Alongside the sweet and savoury delights, there was a sale of fidget toys, which have become increasingly popular for their stress-relieving benefits, adding a fun and practical element to the day's festivities.

To showcase the creative flair of the event, students designed and sold unique badges, highlighting their artistic talents and commitment to the cause. The "Name the Bear" competition, organised by the Student Council, invited participants to guess the name of a cuddly mascot for a chance to win the bear and a £20 Amazon Voucher.

Didier Muller, an Outreach Worker from Lancashire LGBT, attended the event and expressed his admiration for the students' hard work and dedication. His praise reinforced the impact of their efforts on the wider community.

The event was further highlighted by heartfelt messages of support from former students, partner organisations, and notable figures such as author Matt Cain. These messages underscored the broad network of support and appreciation that the Blackpool Sixth LGBTQ+ Group has cultivated over the past decade. Key figures from the group's past, including a former student and Carolyn Mercer, a passionate advocate for equity, education, and diversity, who has supported the group since the first Show Your Pride, also attended.

The atmosphere was electric with dancing, laughter, and an overwhelming sense of community. The staff, students, and guests raised an impressive total of £210.44, a testament to the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone involved.

The funds raised will significantly benefit Lancashire LGBT, supporting various unfunded projects such as:

Lancashire LGBT’s swimming group : Covering venue hire and swimming coach fees.

: Covering venue hire and swimming coach fees. Trans residentials : Funding venue hire, transport, and speakers.

: Funding venue hire, transport, and speakers. Pop-up community events : Facilitating spontaneous gatherings that foster community spirit.

: Facilitating spontaneous gatherings that foster community spirit. Future projects: Ensuring ongoing support for innovative and essential initiatives.

Staff representatives Taylor, Julie, and Mel expressed their immense pride in the LGBTQ+ Group's achievements. Their remarks highlighted the group's status as superstars, whose hard work and dedication continually inspire the entire college community.

A special mention goes to Julie, who has supported the LGBTQ+ Group and the Show Your Pride events for ten years, being a constant supporter, advocate, and friend to every member of the group from its inception.

As Blackpool Sixth looks forward to the next decade of "Show Your Pride" fundraisers, the enduring legacy of the LGBTQ+ Group's efforts promises continued support and celebration of diversity and inclusion. This year's event not only raised crucial funds but also reinforced the strong sense of unity and pride that defines the Blackpool Sixth community.

The 10th annual "Show Your Pride" was a resounding success, filled with love, support, and an unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals in Lancashire.