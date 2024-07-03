Blackpool Sixth awarded a prestigious environmental award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, students at Blackpool Sixth received international accreditation for their exceptional work in promoting sustainability and raising environmental awareness amongst their peers. The college received a Green Flag award ‘with distinction’ from the environmental charity, Eco-Schools.

Students at Blackpool Sixth used Eco-Schools’ seven-step framework to create positive change. Initially, a student-led Eco-Committee was established. This committee took responsibility for spearheading their college’s environmental initiatives, with support from staff members on the committee. They first conducted a thorough review of their school environment and curriculum, before developing a year-long plan of action.

Their Action Plan focussed on 3 key issues: college grounds, waste/recycling and healthy living and activities included creating new wildlife habitats, recycling food waste and increasing the provision of plant-based, planet-friendly food items in the college’s catering outlets.

These activities were thoughtfully selected to increase environmental awareness, bolster the college’s sustainability work, and make meaningful contributions to global conservation efforts.

Students and staff holding the newly gained Green Flag

The Eco Schools programme also encourages participating schools and colleges to increase the coverage of environmental topics in the curriculum. This year, this included BTEC Fashion and Clothing students working on a ‘revamp’ project to upcycle secondhand clothing items, BTEC Travel and Tourism students learning about eco-tourism and A Level Biology students measuring the biodiversity of local ponds.

A particular highlight of the programme this year was the planting of 800 trees in the college grounds, all native wildlife friendly species. Students and staff participated in tree planting events through the winter and early spring, often in very challenging weather.

In November 2023 the Eco Committee used the national Eco-Schools ‘Cut Your Carbon’ campaign to encourage the whole college community to carry out a number of simple, everyday actions to cut their carbon footprint. An amazing 1538 carbon-cutting actions were logged by students and staff during the month.

Speaking about their achievements, the college’s Eco Schools Coordinator and Head of Admissions, Liaison and Marketing, Jon McLeod said, “Eco Schools is a whole college programme. It’s been fantastic how so many students have risen to the challenge of making the college ‘greener’ in so many different ways. We are particularly proud of the students on the Eco Committee and in the Eco Action group who have shown great leadership and determination to make positive and lasting changes.”

Students at one of the college's tree planting events

Eco Committee student Vlad Basiuk commented, “I joined the Eco-Committee as I am happy to be able to create some positive impacts. This is a new experience for me, and it can help me to make decisions about what I want to do in my future, and potentially open new opportunities.”

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: "The Eco-Schools’ Green Flag is an international benchmark that demonstrates a commitment to fighting climate change and high standards of sustainable practice. Students and staff who earn this award deserve recognition for their dedication toward protecting our planet. Every day, they demonstrate that each of us can contribute to making our planet a better, more sustainable, place."