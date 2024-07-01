Blackpool Sixth achieves School Games Gold Mark Award for 2023/24 academic year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Sixth is delighted to announce that it has achieved the School Games Gold Mark Award for the 2023/24 academic year. The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community. Blackpool Sixth is thrilled to have been recognised for this success.

At Blackpool Sixth, students are the priority, and the institution strives to provide them with great experiences both in and out of the classroom. The 6Xtra (Enrichment) programme is tailored to meet the needs of all students. Last week alone, the Sports Leaders have been exceptional, supporting Active Blackpool in the delivery of the Blackpool Youth Games. They supported 27 events over 5 days, impacting 2,378 children from the local community.

With a significant number of young people competing in local inter-school competitions this year, Blackpool Sixth is extremely proud of its pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders, and officials who made the competitions possible. As part of the application, Blackpool Sixth was asked to fulfill criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce, and clubs. The institution is pleased that the hard work of everyone at Blackpool Sixth has been rewarded this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Legge, Blackpool Sixth Sport and Enrichment Development Officer, said, "This award is great recognition of what the students do in the community as part of the leadership activities."

Blackpool Sixth Sports Leaders working with local primary schools