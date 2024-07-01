Blackpool Sixth achieves School Games Gold Mark Award for 2023/24 academic year
At Blackpool Sixth, students are the priority, and the institution strives to provide them with great experiences both in and out of the classroom. The 6Xtra (Enrichment) programme is tailored to meet the needs of all students. Last week alone, the Sports Leaders have been exceptional, supporting Active Blackpool in the delivery of the Blackpool Youth Games. They supported 27 events over 5 days, impacting 2,378 children from the local community.
With a significant number of young people competing in local inter-school competitions this year, Blackpool Sixth is extremely proud of its pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders, and officials who made the competitions possible. As part of the application, Blackpool Sixth was asked to fulfill criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce, and clubs. The institution is pleased that the hard work of everyone at Blackpool Sixth has been rewarded this year.
Steve Legge, Blackpool Sixth Sport and Enrichment Development Officer, said, "This award is great recognition of what the students do in the community as part of the leadership activities."
Tim Craven, Head of Sport, Tourism, and Protective Services, added, "Having witnessed the students first hand at the last day of the week-long Blackpool Youth Games, the recognition is richly deserved."
