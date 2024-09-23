Blackpool service nominated for seven awards one year from launching

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals’ Early Parenthood service has spoken of its pride after being nominated for a range of national healthcare awards.

The service has been recognised nationally by being shortlisted for seven categories across three awards: the HSJ Patient Safety Awards, Nursing Times Awards and the HSJ Awards, all of which take place later this year.

Blackpool has one of the highest rates of children in need and looked after children in the country, with the rate for those under the age of one being over four times higher than the national average,

There was an urgent need to prevent children being born into care where safe to do so, but also to improve the support of families where separation at birth was court ordered.

Team photo

The Early Parenthood Service, launched 12 months ago, aims to support families from early pregnancy through to the early postnatal period who identify as needing additional support to help them to be the best parents they can be. This includes but is not exclusive to those families who are supported by children’s social care.

So far, 97 families have been supported by the service in its first year. Four of those babies were at significant risk of being born into care, but after the support of the service, went to homes with their families.

One family said: “Thank you for being part of our journey, you've been a huge help to us, and we have loved every minute. We feel through our sessions we have improved our confidence levels and self-esteem. It has made us better for having the Early Patient Service help us through our antenatal and postnatal journey.”

Catherine Mitton, Early Parenthood Service Lead Nurse commented, “I am so proud of the service and the families we work with. It is great to have been recognised at these national awards and that a spotlight is placed on such an important area. Good luck to the team in their nominations and thank you for all your continued hard work”.

The service has been recognised nationally across several award categories including the HRH Prince of Wales Award for Integrated Approaches to Care at the 2024 Nursing Times awards. The full list of awards is as follows:

HSJ Patient safety Awards - 16 September

• Finalist in the Community care initiative of the year award

• Finalist in the Improving care for children and young people initiative of the year award

Nursing Times Awards - 23 October

• Children's services,

• HRH Prince of Wales Award for Integrated Approaches to Care,

• Nursing in the Community,

• Team of the Year.

HSJ Awards – 21 November

• Primary and Community Care Innovation of the Year