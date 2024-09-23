Blackpool service nominated for seven awards one year from launching

By Abby Waylett
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals’ Early Parenthood service has spoken of its pride after being nominated for a range of national healthcare awards.

The service has been recognised nationally by being shortlisted for seven categories across three awards: the HSJ Patient Safety Awards, Nursing Times Awards and the HSJ Awards, all of which take place later this year.

Blackpool has one of the highest rates of children in need and looked after children in the country, with the rate for those under the age of one being over four times higher than the national average,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was an urgent need to prevent children being born into care where safe to do so, but also to improve the support of families where separation at birth was court ordered.

Team photoTeam photo
Team photo

The Early Parenthood Service, launched 12 months ago, aims to support families from early pregnancy through to the early postnatal period who identify as needing additional support to help them to be the best parents they can be. This includes but is not exclusive to those families who are supported by children’s social care.

So far, 97 families have been supported by the service in its first year. Four of those babies were at significant risk of being born into care, but after the support of the service, went to homes with their families.

One family said: “Thank you for being part of our journey, you've been a huge help to us, and we have loved every minute. We feel through our sessions we have improved our confidence levels and self-esteem. It has made us better for having the Early Patient Service help us through our antenatal and postnatal journey.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Catherine Mitton, Early Parenthood Service Lead Nurse commented, “I am so proud of the service and the families we work with. It is great to have been recognised at these national awards and that a spotlight is placed on such an important area. Good luck to the team in their nominations and thank you for all your continued hard work”.

The service has been recognised nationally across several award categories including the HRH Prince of Wales Award for Integrated Approaches to Care at the 2024 Nursing Times awards. The full list of awards is as follows:

HSJ Patient safety Awards - 16 September

Finalist in the Community care initiative of the year award

Finalist in the Improving care for children and young people initiative of the year award

Nursing Times Awards - 23 October

• Children's services,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• HRH Prince of Wales Award for Integrated Approaches to Care,

• Nursing in the Community,

• Team of the Year.

HSJ Awards – 21 November

• Primary and Community Care Innovation of the Year

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.