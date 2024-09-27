Blackpool school welcomes the Department for Education on special visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool primary school welcomes colleagues from the Department of Education to observe the progress being made on the Voice 21 project which is the national charity that supports schools to build speaking and listening into the curriculum, teaching and learning and wider school life.

Thursday 26th September 2024 was a very exciting day at Moor Park Primary School, Blackpool.

Moor Park were proud to welcome Gita Sisupalan (Head of English) and Naomi Stauber (Deputy Director, Curriculum Strategy and Humanities, English, Arts and Languages Schools Group) from the Department for Education to their school to observe the teaching and learning of high quality talk across school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the last year, the school have been taking part in the Voice 21 project which supports and promotes the teaching of high quality speaking and listening. The children are taught different ‘talk tactics’ such as how to confidently and politely challenge and build on other people’s comments and ideas to support high quality conversations. During the last Voice 21 development day, the school were recognised as a ‘beacon of excellence’ for exemplary practice in school.

Your World

With this recognition, the DfE were keen to visit the school and see it in action!

Ms Stauber (DfE) commented ‘I have never seen anything like it!’

Miss Haslam Head of School commented;

‘As a part of the Synergy Education Trust, we were very excited to welcome the DfE into our school to showcase the high quality teaching of talk happening across our school.

All the staff as a team are invested in this as something that will really help our children to become confident speakers which ultimately will give them increased opportunities for success when leaving school.’