Blackpool school crowned regional champions

Pilling St John's CE Primary School and Nursery has been named as 2024 Regional Champions for Northern England in the Primary Awards for Green Education in Schools (PAGES). Their entry, 'Art at the Heart' was judged the best entry for the whole of the northern area of the UK. A truly remarkable feat for such a small school as 35,000 young people from around the whole country took part with 273 school entries.

The PAGES competition, an initiative by the Young People's Trust for the Environment encourages primary school children around the whole of the UK to take part to show how creativity can spread powerful messages about our environment across the country. The competition is divided into four areas of the UK and a winner chosen from each one then a final winner announced at a virtual ceremony.

Pilling St John's is a small, rural primary school which cares passionately about the environment and the future for children. The pupils this year wanted to make a real difference and involve the wider community with their project 'Art at the Heart'.

Miss Bell and the ECO Team were inspired by the 'Dear Earth Exhibition' in London. Their entry in the Green Creators category aimed to spread vital environmental messages with the local and wider communities. The children created some amazing artwork which was displayed in the local community hall. Not only did this showcase the children's understanding of the importace of caring for our environment and their incredible artistic ability but members of the local community were encouraged to contribute as well to spreading this important message. The environmentally themed artwork display using recycled material drew many visitor from far and wide.

The judges were not only impressed with the pupils' incredible artwork but the fact that they interacted with the wider community showing the power of creativity to spread vital environmental messages.

To be winners in the Northern England category is a truly remarkable accomplishment for the pupils and the teacher. But to add to the excitement of the virtual ceremony, it was the celebrity who spoke directly to the pupils about their achievement - Dermot O'Leary.

So impressed with what the children had done, he congratulated them on their 'stunning artwork' which he said was 'truly beautiful' adding that Miss Bell was an 'absolute superstar' for her endless work with the children on this project.

The children and school received a congratulatory certificate and £750 to use for future projects. They are now starting to plan their project for next year!