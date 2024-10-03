Blackpool School Children flying high after Spitfire Visit
November and December will see over 450 young students from across the Fylde Coast Primary Schools visiting the Spitfire Visitor Centre, located within Hangar 42 at Blackpool Airport.
The 4 hour history lessons are hosted by a dedicated team of Volunteers from the Visit Centre, who teach subjects required by the National Curriculum which include, Women at War, the Blitz and Battle of Britain, at the same time challenging young pupils to learn about Codes and Cyphers and the vital role played by those employed at Bletchley Park in cracking the German codes. Another session covers evacuees and how the pupils themeselves would have feel, if they were to become a young evacuee having to leave their homes and parents to find a safe place to live during the period of the Blitz.
Blackpool School Children have been visiting the Wartime Hangar since 2022 with over 2000 children from years 6 and 7 having taken part in the sessions. The Spitfire Visitor Centre is now developing plans with the Directors of the Council owned Blackpool Airport, to build a new extension to their original 1939 Hangar, which will enable the Centre to open through the Winter period, enabling it to widen its teaching opportunities, at the same time offering another Community facility for local residents to enjoy.
Director of the Spitfire Visitor Centre, John Coombes said: "RAF Squires Gate and the wider Fylde Coast peninsula has an amazing wartime history that is never told. Children now have the chance to learn about how their Great Grand Parents worked in the local Aircraft factories and how the Blackpool Land Ladys became hosts to over 800,000 Military personnel over the duration of WW2"
Blackpool Zoo, formerely RAF Stanley Park and Blackpool Airport known as RAF Squires Gate during the War played vital roles in both aircraft production and the air defence of Lancashire during WW2. School visits take place throughout the year and Teachers wanting to receive more information should visit www.spitfirevisitorcentre.co.uk
