Blackpool revealed as top best UK staycation for stag do in new ranking
Blackpool has been revealed as the top location for a stag do in a new league table unveiled by e-commerce website Man Cave Geek, following extensive research.
Blackpool took the number one spot as the best UK location to host a stag do, followed by Liverpool and then Cardiff. Locations across the UK were ranked based on a range of criteria that makes a good stag do, including the cost of a pint, the number of nightclubs, the range of stag do activities, the cost of hotels, and access to public transport.
Chris Smith, founder of Man Cave Geek, said: “We’ve all been on a stag do that has fallen a bit flat because the organiser has failed to properly research a location beforehand.
“Before tying the knot, it’s traditional for the groom to head off on a weekend away with friends in celebration of their last night of freedom. But not all UK towns and cities are equal when it comes to their suitability for a stag do, as our research reveals.”
While the top locations are obvious choices with them all being large cities with plenty to do, it might come as a surprise that they have come out on top above the capital city of London.
Chris said: “London might seem like an obvious choice for a stag do, but while it has a host of possible stag do activities, the average cost of a pint is a whopping £6.50 while a hotel could set you back £180 a night.”
Instead, stag do organisers might prefer to pick one of the alternative locations that rank higher up the list where hotels and drinks are cheaper.
Chris said it was clear why Blackpool took the top spot: “It has plenty of nightclubs, lots of activities and a pint costs on average just £3.25. It also scored highly for its public transport links and hotel costs, making it a great place to host a stag do in 2025.”
Top 20 UK locations for a stag do
Overall Ranking City / town Cumulative Ranking
|1
|Blackpool
|27
|2
|Liverpool
|47
|3
|Cardiff
|48
|4
|Bournemouth
|52
|5
|Nottingham
|54
|5
|Aberdeen
|54
|6
|Edinburgh
|57
|7
|Preston
|59
|8
|Hull
|60
|9
|Newcastle
|61
|9
|Leeds
|61
|9
|Milton Keynes
|61
|10
|Plymouth
|63
Full data available here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_YobE2s5gp8piUN2LJV-vu_GCfTIurn1peoFzhO0_wM/edit?gid=0#gid=0