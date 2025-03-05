Blackpool Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025
This challenge provides a rare opportunity for playwrights across the UK and Republic of Ireland to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship—something that’s seldom offered in traditional theatre. Plays must be under an hour in length and can tackle any subject matter, offering immense creative freedom for writers. The winning play will be performed onboard in 2025, with the playwright receiving both artistic and financial backing to bring their vision to life.
This innovative award is setting new standards in both the theatre and travel industries, ensuring that the theatre produced at sea is of the highest quality, on par with the best of the West End. With a judging panel that includes prestigious figures like Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, this competition provides invaluable mentorship and exposure for playwrights.
Key Dates:
January 15th, 2025: Competition opens
April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions
June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced
December 5th, 2025: Winner announced
This is a national call to all playwrights in Blackpool and beyond—don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.