Blackpool Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

As spring begins and the year picks up pace, an exciting opportunity for playwrights in Blackpool and beyond is here with the launch of the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025. A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this groundbreaking competition invites both emerging and established writers to showcase their talent. The competition, open until April 4th, 2025, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This challenge provides a rare opportunity for playwrights across the UK and Republic of Ireland to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship—something that’s seldom offered in traditional theatre. Plays must be under an hour in length and can tackle any subject matter, offering immense creative freedom for writers. The winning play will be performed onboard in 2025, with the playwright receiving both artistic and financial backing to bring their vision to life.

This innovative award is setting new standards in both the theatre and travel industries, ensuring that the theatre produced at sea is of the highest quality, on par with the best of the West End. With a judging panel that includes prestigious figures like Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, this competition provides invaluable mentorship and exposure for playwrights.

Key Dates:

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a national call to all playwrights in Blackpool and beyond—don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.