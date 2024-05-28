Blackpool nursery gain a new community defibrillator
Lilliput Kiddie Care, situated on Boscombe Road in Blackpool has been working to raise money with the local community to gain a brand new defibrillator.
The nursery, held a raffle for parents and those in the local community to raise money to gain the defibrillator after one of the owners had a cardiac arrest and the use of a defibrillator was used to save her life. The nursery raised over £800 pounds and was able to purchase one for the setting and local community. The also have raised money for diabetes UK and cystic fibrosis as they have children in the setting with these conditions.
The manager at Lilliput Kiddie Care says "what a wonderful experience it has been and we are so glad to be able to be home to a life saving machine! We can't thank our neighbours, parents and all our friends in the local community for supporting us"
The nursery had the defibrillator fitted on Friday 24th May by Anthony and Paul at A. Jackson Roofing and have also worked with the incredible team at Wyre and Fylde Community Defibrillator Fundraising on the project.