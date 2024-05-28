Blackpool nursery gain a new community defibrillator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local nursery in the heart of Blackpool, worked with the local community to raise money to gain a new community defibrillator.

Lilliput Kiddie Care, situated on Boscombe Road in Blackpool has been working to raise money with the local community to gain a brand new defibrillator.

The nursery, held a raffle for parents and those in the local community to raise money to gain the defibrillator after one of the owners had a cardiac arrest and the use of a defibrillator was used to save her life. The nursery raised over £800 pounds and was able to purchase one for the setting and local community. The also have raised money for diabetes UK and cystic fibrosis as they have children in the setting with these conditions.

The manager at Lilliput Kiddie Care says "what a wonderful experience it has been and we are so glad to be able to be home to a life saving machine! We can't thank our neighbours, parents and all our friends in the local community for supporting us"

Lilliput Kiddie Care