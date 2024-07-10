Blackpool Marines to take part in abseil for a good cause
On Sunday 14th July 6 members of Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Royal Marines Association will abseil 100foot down Anfield stadium to raise funds for the RMA-RMCT charity.
Marines are used to abseiling you may say but the 4 men are all retired and the two females have never done it before.
Three of the group are in their mid seventies so it will be no walk in the park for anyone. The charity raises funds for all the Royal Marines family be they serving, retired or family members.
There is a Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/margaret-taylor-1716197741564?utm_campaign if you would like to donate or scan the barcode on the attached poster.
