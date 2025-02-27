Blackpool Library Service secures funding to develop pilot project with Spot On Lancashire

Blackpool Library Service has received funding from Libraries Connected and Arts Council England to forge a new partnership with Lancashire’s Rural and Library Arts Touring Scheme - Spot On Lancashire this Spring. The pilot will see three branch libraries in Anchorsholme, Moor Park and Layton hosting three professional ‘Spot On’ performances between March to May 2025.

Councillor Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council said: "We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Spot On Lancashire, funded by Libraries Connected and Arts Council England.

“This spring, three branches of our libraries will host professional performance shows, bringing theatre, and music from Canada and Argentina to the heart of our community.

“From a distinctive adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear by Oddbodies Theatre Company to the soulful Americana tunes and tales of Maxwell and Cavanagh, and the passionate rhythms of Tango Calor, these events present a unique entertainment experience with something for everyone.

Oddbodies Theatre bring a one man performance of King Lear to Moor Park Library

"This partnership programme offers a cultural feast, bringing the enchanting magic of live performance directly to our local libraries here in Blackpool."

Spot On Lancashire has delivered a rural programme of events across the county for nearly 30 years, developing partnerships with the library services in the county to place professional events in libraries for over 10 years.

Scheme Manager, Lyndsey Wilson explains further: ‘Spot On was one of the first rural touring schemes to forge partnerships with libraries and to begin hosting events from our rural programme into these vital community venues. It is always a delight to see regular users of the libraries experiencing the joy of theatre or music or dance within their local library. There is something transformative about seeing the space filled with stage lighting, theatre set and performers, not to mention the excitement of attending a show after hours when the library would usually be closed. We delight in bringing professional performances to libraries and the Spring 2025 season is no exception, packed with a mix of carefully curated events to suit all.’

Moor Park Library will be hosting a solo theatre performance from Devon-based Oddbodies Theatre Company. The show is an inventive adaptation of King Lear, seen from the Fool's view which delivers a fast-paced, funny, poignant, and ultimately heartbreaking rendition of the Shakespeare classic.

Argentine Tango trio Tango Calor will perform at Layton Library in May

Maxwell and Cavanagh, rising Country and Americana stars, perform at Anchorsholme Library, featuring their top shelf songwriting, upbeat, dry humour through gripping tales from their lives on the road, from England to Canada. The pair were recipients of English Folk Expo’s Artist Mentoring Pathway Funding (2024) which enabled Wigan-born Robbie Cavanagh to travel to Prince Edward Island, Canada to collaborate with Lawrence Maxwell, a rising star of the music scene in PEI. Their tour in the UK is the outcome of this pairing.

Layton Library will be hosting Argentine Tango aficionado’s ‘Tango Calor’. Formed in 2016, Tango Calor frequently accompany Argentine artists and orchestras, often performing Astor Piazzolla's work and are widely recognised in arts centres, tango clubs, and international festivals like La Linea and Cheltenham.

For more information about any of the shows, details on how to buy tickets or to see the full Spot On spring season, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.