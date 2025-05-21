Blackpool in Bloom Returns – Enter Now! Celebrating Beautiful Outdoor Spaces Across the Town

By Enveco Blackpool
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 12:56 BST
Blackpool in Bloom is back and blooming for 2025 – and entries are still open! Now proudly hosted by Enveco NW for a third year, this much-loved competition celebrates the green-fingered passion and civic pride of Blackpool’s residents, businesses, and community groups.

Originally nurtured by Elaine Smith MBE in 2001 – and later supported by Betty and Danny Bradford – the competition continues to grow, showcasing the town’s most beautiful gardens, yards, balconies, and shopfronts.

Most Popular

Whether you’ve got a peaceful garden retreat, a colourful display, or a community space filled with life, we want to see it! We've refreshed our categories to make sure more people can get involved.

How to Enter:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Blackpool in bloomplaceholder image
Blackpool in bloom

Download your application now and submit it by Monday 26 May. Judging takes place from 14 July, with winners celebrated at a sparkling awards ceremony on Thursday 31 July at the Village Hotel.

Let your space shine – enter Blackpool in Bloom today!

Download your application form HERE - Learn more HERE.

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice