Blackpool in Bloom Returns – Enter Now! Celebrating Beautiful Outdoor Spaces Across the Town
Originally nurtured by Elaine Smith MBE in 2001 – and later supported by Betty and Danny Bradford – the competition continues to grow, showcasing the town’s most beautiful gardens, yards, balconies, and shopfronts.
Whether you’ve got a peaceful garden retreat, a colourful display, or a community space filled with life, we want to see it! We've refreshed our categories to make sure more people can get involved.
How to Enter:
Download your application now and submit it by Monday 26 May. Judging takes place from 14 July, with winners celebrated at a sparkling awards ceremony on Thursday 31 July at the Village Hotel.
Let your space shine – enter Blackpool in Bloom today!