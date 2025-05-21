Blackpool in Bloom Returns – Enter Now! Celebrating Beautiful Outdoor Spaces Across the Town

Blackpool in Bloom is back and blooming for 2025 – and entries are still open! Now proudly hosted by Enveco NW for a third year, this much-loved competition celebrates the green-fingered passion and civic pride of Blackpool’s residents, businesses, and community groups.

Originally nurtured by Elaine Smith MBE in 2001 – and later supported by Betty and Danny Bradford – the competition continues to grow, showcasing the town’s most beautiful gardens, yards, balconies, and shopfronts.

Whether you’ve got a peaceful garden retreat, a colourful display, or a community space filled with life, we want to see it! We've refreshed our categories to make sure more people can get involved.

How to Enter:

Download your application now and submit it by Monday 26 May. Judging takes place from 14 July, with winners celebrated at a sparkling awards ceremony on Thursday 31 July at the Village Hotel.

Let your space shine – enter Blackpool in Bloom today!