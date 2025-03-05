Blackpool homeless drop-in supported nearly 1,000 people in 2024 with homelessness crisis set to continue

Figures have been released by The Salvation Army which show that its Blackpool-based drop-in day centre for people who are homeless was visited by almost 1,000* people during 2024.

The Bridge Project, based within The Salvation Army’s church and community centre in Blackpool located on Raikes Parade, operates as a drop-in service four days a week, Monday to Friday, excluding Wednesdays for people experiencing homelessness.

Captain John Clifton, church leader of The Salvation Army in Blackpool said: “The sheer number of people who have sought solace in our service is reflective of the homelessness crisis that is deep-rooted in Blackpool, owing to poor housing, high rent costs and low paid and seasonal work which can see people on zero-hour contracts being forced into tough situations and crisis during certain months.

“People who are homeless suffer physically and mentally, making it almost impossible for them to survive without support, so our service is here, in the heart of Blackpool, helping people when they are at their lowest and in desperate situations, to reach out a hand and give a much-needed lifeline when they require it the most.”

The Bridge Project is located at The Salvation Army on Raikes Parade

The Bridge Project offers a range of services including breakfast from 9:00 am – 11:00 am and lunch from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, 52 weeks of the year and clients have access to showering and laundry facilities, clothing support, telephones, NHS nurses and signposting to partner organisations such as housing and the job centre.

Captain Clifton continued: “We are seeing more people than ever finding themselves on the streets or sofa surfing between family and friends. People use our showers in the morning before they go to work after sleeping in a park for the night; to get a hot breakfast which might be their first and only hot meal of the week, and visit our on-site clinical team for advice and guidance. We only see this number increasing as the very real danger of homelessness continues to rise, with accelerating factors such as the high cost of living and poor housing options affecting some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

In total for 2024, The Bridge Project was accessed thousands^ of different times, one of those being Michael*, 47, who lived in a tent, in a park, for a period of five months whilst working on a zero-hour contract for an events company. He had no savings to afford a hotel and as he had two dogs, the council couldn’t house him in emergency accommodation, so he found himself sleeping rough. Still working and taking the shifts as they came in from the agency, Michael would utilise the facilities of The Salvation Army’s Bridge Project, using the showering and laundry facilities before his shift started and getting a hot breakfast.

He said: “There is a level of embarrassment attached to having nowhere to live. I’ve worked all my life, and I was still working but didn’t have anywhere to go as my wages didn’t stretch to a deposit and first month’s rent.

“Working with the public it was important to dress the part, be the part and be well presented; I couldn’t let anyone know where I was living. I found The Salvation Army drop in quite early on in my journey - I’d go there in the morning to shower and pick up some clean clothes if I needed to use their washing machine to wash mine. They gave me toiletries and towels and a hot breakfast, so I was ready for my working day, and no one at work would have guessed where I had slept. When you’ve got nothing and you’re cold, wet and hungry, places like The Salvation Army are a lifeline.”

The Bridge Project has been supporting street homeless and people in times of crisis within the Blackpool community for more than two decades since its launch in 2002 and is one of the biggest support networks in the town for over 26 year olds. The drop-in day centre allows a maximum of 30 individuals into the project at a time for health and safety reasons.

*Figures collected from sign in records at The Salvation Army’s Bridge Project on Raikes Parade in Blackpool from 1st January 2024 – 31st December 2024 showed that 878 different people accessed support.

^ Figures collected from service records at The Salvation Army’s Bridge Project on Raikes Parade in Blackpool from 1st January 2024 – 31st December 2024. Services include accessing a hot breakfast, lunch, clothing bank, showering facilities and/or medical support.