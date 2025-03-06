Blackpool home in seventh heaven as it wins Top 20 Care Homes Northwest England award for seventh time

There was plenty to smile about at a Blackpool home following their amazing feat of winning the Top 20 Care Homes Northwest England award for the seventh time.

MHA Pennystone Court featured in the Top 20 Care Homes in the Northwest of England at the Care Home Group Awards 2025.

The home previously featured in the same category in 2018,19,20,21,22,24 and now in 2025.

Care Home Group Awards recognises the Top 20 Care Home Groups in the UK based on reviews from residents or service users and their family or friends.

Staff celebrating with the award

MHA Pennystone Court received a score of 10, the maximum score from 61 reviews on carehome.co.uk.

The reviews were from residents, as well as family and friends of residents and highlighted the care and affection their loved ones are receiving whilst living at the home.

The home offers 36 places for dementia and residential care.

Lisa Robins, home manager said: ‘The whole team are really proud to have been awarded in the Top 20 Care Homes Northwest England for the 7th year.

“I am very proud of my team and their efforts, the team always goes above and beyond in making sure we deliver high quality care.

“This is an incredible achievement and testament to all the loving care we provide to our residents.

“I am very confident we continue providing great care and ensuring our residents live later life well.”