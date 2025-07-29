Blackpool Gateway Academy bids a fond farewell to an inspiring leader

After nearly two decades of dedicated service to education, Blackpool Gateway Academy has bid a heartfelt farewell to its much-loved Headteacher, Sue Robinson, who has retired at the end of this summer term.

Having begun her teaching career in 2006, Sue Robinson first stepped into the classroom with energy,warmth and a passion that would define her career. In 2017, she joined Blackpool Gateway Academy as Headteacher and under her leadership, the school has flourished, moving from Requires Improvement to Good in the Ofsted ratings. Colleagues describe her as “compassionate, determined and deeply committed to every pupil’s success.” Her time at the academy has been marked by countless achievements: improved outcomes for pupils, innovative curriculum changes and an unwavering commitment to nurture, gaining the school Nurture UK status.

Beyond statistics and school reports, it is the little moments that staff, parents and pupils remember most: her morning greetings in the school’s heart space, words of encouragement on challenging days and her belief that every child matters, and every voice should be heard.

In an emotional farewell celebration, colleagues past and present gathered alongside Sue’s family, parents/carers and the pupils. They celebrated with a This is Your Life assembly outside accompanied by the school band and songs performed by the pupils. This was then followed by an ice cream van and bouncy castle.

Sue Robinson sat with the school community listening to a musical tribute

Nicola Makinson, Gateway headteacher designate said “As Sue moves into retirement, she plans to spend more time with family and travel the world. The entire Blackpool Gateway Academy community and the Fylde Coast Academy Trust wishes her happiness, health and every success in the next chapter of her life. Her legacy will live on in the countless young lives she has inspired and the positive spirit she leaves behind”.