Blackpool garden to host open day for community
A garden in Blackpool is hosting an open day.
Taking place on Sunday 28 July at Strawberry Gardens, Newcastle Avenue people are welcome from 12pm-3pm
This will give people the opportunity to see the work carried out by Paul Leeper and others to transform the garden. Refreshments are also available on the day.
