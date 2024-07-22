Blackpool garden to host open day for community

By Paul Leeper
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:43 BST
A garden in Blackpool is hosting an open day.

Taking place on Sunday 28 July at Strawberry Gardens, Newcastle Avenue people are welcome from 12pm-3pm

This will give people the opportunity to see the work carried out by Paul Leeper and others to transform the garden. Refreshments are also available on the day.

