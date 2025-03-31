Blackpool & Fylde college lend support to StayBlackpool open day
This event, a cornerstone of the local tourism industry, will be held on April 8 at the Norbreck Castle Hotel and promises to bring together key stakeholders, businesses and community members to share insights, innovations, and opportunities for the upcoming season.
"We are thrilled to be part of this significant event," said Sarah Hall, Director of B&FC for Business and Business Development at Blackpool and The Fylde College.
"Our college has always sought to maintain its excellent reputation for providing the tourism and hospitality industries with a pipeline of fresh talent and we are absolutely committed to supporting this sector of the regional economy which continues to be pivotal for the town and the area as a whole. The Stay Blackpool Trade Show and Open Day aligns perfectly with our mission to foster growth and collaboration within the community."
The Stay Blackpool Trade Show and Open Day 2025 will feature a wide range of exhibitors and provide key networking opportunities, all designed to enhance the visitor experience and boost local business prospects. As a proud supporter, Blackpool and The Fylde College will be actively participating in various aspects of the event, offering expertise and showcasing the skills and knowledge of its students and staff.
Last few remaining stands can only be booked after emailing [email protected]