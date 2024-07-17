Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Darran The Dalek can often be seen in the window of the Furniture Matters shop on Topping Street in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relying on donations means Furniture Matters receive everything from the practical to the weird and wonderful…

Most days: it’s a sofa, washing machine or bed frame, but occasionally, something interesting gets thrown into the mix. That’s how they managed to get their hands on their very own Dalek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The infamous Doctor Who villains terrified a generation, including Furniture Matters Administrator, Allison Wills.

Darran the Dalek helping out in store at Furniture Matters

She said: “Everyone remembers the Daleks. I used to be terrified of them, I’d hide under the kitchen table whenever they came on TV. Now I’m used to him – he’s just Darren”.

Thankfully for Allison, there’s plenty of furniture for her to hide under in-store.

Furniture Matters, which is part of the Calico Group, sell low cost new and used white goods and furniture in Lancashire. They offer collection and clearance services and rely on donations to upcycle into stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Daleks were the mortal enemy of the Doctor, Darren the Dalek helps Allison out in her role at Furniture Matters on Topping Street.

“We put him in the window, and it gets people into the shop. People come in to take pictures with him and sometimes end up buying things”, she continued.

So, where did Darren the Blackpool Dalek come from?

‘Darren’ – or Dazza for short – as he’s known around the shop, has now been a member of the Furniture Matters team since December last year.

Allison said: “During a house clearance, we got asked if we wanted a Dalek. I assumed it was a tiny thing for the shelf… he’s a ¾ replica!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete with wheels and a removal lid to climb inside, the Dalek is bright red and features an eyestalk, gun stick and manipulator arm. Most likely handmade by a die-hard Whovian, ‘Darren the Dalek’ is now up for sale for £500.

So, if you’ve ever wondered what your house is missing… have you ever thought, it could be a Dalek?

Viewers got their first glimpse of a Dalek on 21 December 1963, in an episode called ‘The Dead Planet’. The Daleks are the series' most popular and famous villains, returning to the show many times over the last six decades.

Their iconic battle cry, "Exterminate!" has become a popular catchphrase between TV fans and ‘Whovians’ alike.

Visit us in-store to check out our latest stock and see ‘Darren’ for yourself at 103-105 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AA.