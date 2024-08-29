Blackpool Food Bank receives donation after nomination from society colleagues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which distributes food to over 80 partner organisations across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by Sue Vinden from the Blackpool branch.

Last year Blackpool Food Bank distributed approximately 300,000kg of food to local front line charity partners and people living in food poverty, this year demand for services and food has increased as people struggle to manage amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

Blackpool Food Bank received the £1,000 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it support those who need it the most.

The charity was nominated after colleagues from the Blackpool branch volunteered with the charity and saw first-hand the important work they do. The Branch also ran a cause collection where customers brought in donations of food for Blackpool Food Bank.

Barbara Boyes (YBS), Victoria Blakeman (Blackpool Food Bank) and Sue Vinden (YBS)

Sue Vinden, Customer Consultant at Yorkshire Building Society in Blackpool, said: “We are proud to be able to support Blackpool Food Bank with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing provides crucial help and support for communities in the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre areas.”

Victoria Blakeman, CEO of Blackpool Food Bank, said: “We are very thankful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation that will help us continue to provide our services.

“We enjoy hosting the Blackpool Branch staff on their volunteering days as they are always willing to get involved with the range of jobs that need doing and quickly become part of the team.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.

If you would like to support Blackpool Food Bank then please visit www.blackpoolfoodbank.co.uk for further information.