Blackpool FC's glorious role in British football history

A new book by academic John Williams highlights the importance of Stanley Matthews and Blackpool FC in the history of British football. This book is partly-inspired by in Sunshine and Shadow, Eduardo Galeano’s work on South American football. It offers 80 short stories on the people and events that have shaped British football into what it is today. Football in Wind and Rain (Pitch Publishers) shows how football in Britain has very different roots, meanings, and character from the South American game, and how Britain took the modern game to the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our game is often played out in defining wintry conditions, and perhaps our attacking stars have been praised less than those abroad. The great Stanley Matthews was revered here – that famous 1953 FA Cup final victory - but Len Shackleton and George Best were also British virtuosos from very different eras who had their critics. Scotsman Alex Jackson from the 1920s was a marvel, and the Scouser, Wayne Rooney, has stirred the English soul much more recently. Stories about all these - and many more - are covered here.

The book deals with national teams as well as clubs, both big and small. The 80 stories cover six periods, and range across the key events and the people (men and women) who invented, coached, ran, managed, watched, and played in British football at different moments. It also says something about stadiums and those who reported and wrote about the game in all its guises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book carries plenty of stories involving Mathews and Blackpool, including that famous 1953 FA Cup final. John Williams says:

Blackpool FC's key role in British football history

“It was a contest to remember, Blackpool winning a coruscating affair 4-3, after recovering from a 3-1 deficit. How those early television set buyers who had bought screens to watch the new Queen’s coronation were rewarded by those monochrome images! Others went around to neighbours’ houses, or loitered in local electrical showrooms to watch. Matthews figured in setting up the winning goal for Bill Perry.

But his club’s comeback was aided, not least by poor goalkeeping and by an early crippling hamstring injury to Bolton’s left-half Eric Bell. With no player substitutes available, there was little Bolton cover later against a dynamic Matthews. After the cup presentation, later the Blackpool captain Harry Johnstone grabbed a microphone and called for three cheers, not for Stan but for the new Queen. Matthews proudly reported in his autobiography that, ‘Every man, woman and child joined in.’ Blackpool’s dramatic comeback signalled a new age of post-war hope.”

The book’s narrative reveals great drama, plenty of tragedy, but also moments of unmatched togetherness and joy. It is a quite magnificent warts-and-all journey. You can pick and choose where you want to start and finish. All four Home countries - and lots of individuals and clubs - have their own football stories to tell. You will find plenty of them here.

For more on this contact: [email protected]