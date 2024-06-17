Blackpool fans show their support for England at Euro 2024

By Steven HeatonContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 15:13 BST
A group of 6 England fans from Blackpool and London set themselves a challenge for Euro 2024

A group of 6 England fans challenged themselves as they embark on a month long tour of Germany to Support England through to the Final

The Challenge was to pick an England player from the past who had only made one appearance for England. Find the retro shirt

online and print their number and name on the back.

Challenge CompletedChallenge Completed
Challenge Completed

Here they are in Gelsenkichen fo tonights game v Serbia. The boys are away for 4 weeks travelling with England and have planned all their travel plans to watch every England game including the knockout stages and the final if England are lucky enough to be in the Final

I would be so greatful if you could highlight their story on the Blackpool gazette news website. They are a great set of lads who support England home and away.

