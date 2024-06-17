Blackpool fans show their support for England at Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of 6 England fans from Blackpool and London set themselves a challenge for Euro 2024

A group of 6 England fans challenged themselves as they embark on a month long tour of Germany to Support England through to the Final

The Challenge was to pick an England player from the past who had only made one appearance for England. Find the retro shirt

online and print their number and name on the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Challenge Completed

Here they are in Gelsenkichen fo tonights game v Serbia. The boys are away for 4 weeks travelling with England and have planned all their travel plans to watch every England game including the knockout stages and the final if England are lucky enough to be in the Final