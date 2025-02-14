Blackpool Dance Festival crowned Large Event of the Year at Lancashire Tourism Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world-renowned Blackpool Dance Festival has been awarded the prestigious 'Large Event of the Year' at this week's Lancashire Tourism Awards, further cementing its position as one of the region's most significant cultural and economic contributors.

The festival, which welcomes over 25,000 visitors annually to the iconic Winter Gardens, generates an impressive £6 million for the local economy, making it one of the largest single contributor to Blackpool's £1.7 billion tourism industry. Now in its 99th year, the event showcases more than 3,000 dances performed by 2,000 competitors from over 50 countries across both Ballroom and Latin American categories.

Michael Williams, Managing Director of the Winter Gardens, said: "This award recognises not just the festival's cultural significance, but the vital contribution to Lancashire’s economy. The event brings together the world's finest dancers while significantly boosting local businesses during the 14-day celebration."

The Winter Gardens Complex, spanning almost 5 acres, provides a fitting backdrop for this prestigious competition. Its crowning jewel, the Empress Ballroom – with a floor area of 12,500 square feet - has been complemented since 2023 by an exact replica practice floor fitted in the new Conference & Exhibition Centre, demonstrating the organisers' commitment to providing world-class facilities for competitors during the festival.

(L-R) : Event host BBC Journalist & Presenter Mike Stephens, Kelly Brogan, Front of House Manager Winter Gardens Lynda Baker, Marketing Director VisitBlackpool Kyle Murray.

As the festival approaches its 99th event this May, preparations are already underway for the centenary celebrations in 2026. Speaking about the milestone, Michael said: "The 100th anniversary of the Blackpool Dance Festival is a unique opportunity to showcase the event's rich history and magnificence to the world.

“The planned celebrations will honour the festival's legacy while captivating and inspiring participants and audiences globally. By integrating cutting-edge technology, inclusive activities, and high-profile events, we can demonstrate the universal appeal of dance as a form of artistic expression and cultural unity. Moreover, we will boost the local economy and strengthen community bonds, ensuring that this historic occasion is both impactful and leaves a meaningful legacy."

The Lancashire Tourism Awards celebrate the unparalleled quality of experiences available across the county, championing all aspects of living, working, and investing in Lancashire.

These prestigious awards recognise excellence across the tourism sector, from cultural events to hospitality venues, showcasing the region's diverse offerings and economic vitality.

The Dance Festival's win in the Large Event category acknowledges not only its role in elevating Blackpool's international profile but also its significant contribution to Lancashire's thriving tourism ecosystem. The event continues to strengthen Blackpool's position as a premier destination for both domestic and international tourism.