Blackpool church growth features in national top 10 'good news' review

The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) has taken TWO of the top 10 spots with stories of church growth in a recent national review of 2024’s best Christian good news from around the UK.

The top 10 was compiled * by major national Christian media news website ‘Premier Christianity’ whose aim was to gather the best personal testimonies and real life stories from across the year to ‘inspire and encourage’.

At number 9 is a story of how Jesus is changing lives, featuring Church Leaders Hannah and Matt Lockwood from Beacon Church, Blackpool who also lead the ‘Eden Team’ there.

The couple moved from London more than three years ago to serve in the town. Since then their church has grown from one service to now having two services every Sunday.

Hannah Lockwood wrote a piece for Premier Christianity about her experiences, with husband Matt, leading Beacon Church Blackpool.

In a testimony that appeared on the Premier Christianity website, Hannah says: “We saw people in our local area desired to belong; to be proud of something and to be part of a community. Whether it was through a friend’s invitation, a chat on the street, a holiday club or just hearing the loud music on a Sunday afternoon, local people started to discover Beacon.

“We’ve seen belief in Jesus grow … people feel welcomed, acknowledged and loved. It’s real life, not just a Sunday. We don’t always have the answer, but we always have time to listen, pray and point people to other organisations who can help when we can’t.”

Hannah, who also supports work across the whole Diocese as a member of our Diocesan Synod and appeared in a Synod recruitment campaign in 2024, added: “I’m delighted the work we are doing in Blackpool has been recognised in this way by Premier Christianity.

“We are seeing real growth here at Beacon Church. Every day, we are amazed by God and his wonderful provision. We journey with people in the local community, providing somewhere that gives them hope and where they can belong.”

Bishop Joe, back row right, with children, parents, school staff and clergy during his visit to the busy and thriving Forest Church at Balderstone St Leonard’s CofE school in 2024; one of the many innovative new local congregations across the Diocese.

Meanwhile, at number 7 in the top 10 is the amazing story of growth across Lancashire in people of ALL ages attending church on a regular basis. The article was written by Joy Rushton, Being Witnesses Manager for the Diocese.

Joy describes how growing numbers of children and young people are attending church across the County, thanks to a refreshed focus on creativity and innovation in the Diocese.

Her testimony begins by highlighting a wonderful Forest Church which has been such a success in Balderstone St Leonard’s CofE Primary.

That Forest Church received a visit in 2024 from new Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, on the day he was announced in the role. He joined more than 60 local children, parents, school staff, clergy and parishioners for their regular outdoor service.

Speaking today Joy reflected further: “Anyone who has ever planted seeds will have moments of awe and wonder when the tender, green shoots burst through the soil. The same is true with growth in faith. In our diocese, we are constantly praying for growth and renewal and we are delighted our collective work has been highlighted in this way.

“We are longing for people to become followers of Jesus. And for those who are already disciples, we are praying for their roots to deepen.

“Over recent years, in line with the aims of our ‘Vision 2026, Healthy Churches Transforming Communities’ we have been encouraged to see how churches are reaching out in so many new and innovative ways. Many new local congregations have been planted.

“Innovations include: Forest Churches; Choir Churches; Families@5: Cafe Churches; All Nations Worship and many more. Having been established it is also encouraging to see the ways that these new local congregations are growing to maturity.

“Meanwhile, following the award of new investment from the national church recently we have even more plans for growth in this year and far beyond. Watch this space!”

Bishop Joe said today: “Thanks to Premier Christianity for highlighting our stories and testimonies. In our many churches and schools, faithful clergy and parishioners are working hard to make a real difference in lives across the County in so many ways.

“These stories demonstrate the real hunger there is from many people of all ages to learn more about Jesus and the hope we have in Him. We are seeing a genuine shift in engagement and attendance, particularly by children and young people, and we are grateful to God our ongoing Vision 2026 strategy is bearing fruit in this way.

“We are also regularly hearing powerful testimonies reflecting that shift and I’m delighted our stories have taken TWO of 10 slots for 2024 in this review!

“As we move now towards the centenary of our Diocese next year I pray we will have even more stories worthy of inclusion at the end of 2025!”

