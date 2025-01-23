Blackpool cheerleader going to America

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are a local community cheerleading team called scorpions allstars who provide sessions for allstar cheer and tumble for children from 3 years up to adults that train in our programme. Little lady ice started as an international under 12's team last season and competed at numerous competitions across the U.K.

We are a local community cheerleading team called scorpions allstars who provide sessions for allstar cheer and tumble for children from 3 years up to adults that train in our programme.Little lady ice started as an international under 12's team last season and competed at numerous competitions across the U.K.You can gain bids from winning competitions and having a high scoring routine and you win the bid for the following season.

We attended a competition called ICE in Stoke where little lady ice got an amazing score and won themselves a bid to the all star worlds competition in Florida America in April 2025.This is a massive thing for our club as it's the first allstar worlds bid we have ever received, the first for our younger athletes and now the second team to travel to America to the biggest cheerleading competitions, after our amazing worlds team thunder who are 15+ in age who are returning to America this year to represent us at the cheerleading worlds.

The competition the girls are attending is called Allstar worlds and is held in Florida America in April 2025. This is where we will be competing against the best under 12's level 1 teams from across the world.When we are in America we will be training hard in the American gyms throughout the week getting ready to compete at the girls biggest competition yet.We will also get the chance to have some fun with our team training and doing some activities and our family's to go to universal studios and Disney world in Florida. The girls are so excited and can't wait as most of them have never been to America.So after winning the bid and finishing the season on a high, with a bid, we put our team together and have been training since August. There are 19 girls on the team this year and the girls range from 7 years old to 12 years old.