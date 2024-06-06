Blackpool charity to benefit as Pro Start Pensions sponsor charity walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pro Start Pensions, has pledged its support as the official sponsor of Leyland Town Team’s fundraising challenge for ANDYSMANCLUB – a male suicide prevention charity offering free support groups in Blackpool and across the UK.

Leyland Town Team, which is a group made up of local businesses and the community, will embark on a two-day, 70 mile walk from Wrexham to Leyland on Friday 7th June, with Pro Start Pensions funding T-shirts for the team and covering the cost of accommodation enroute.

Paul Rowe, owner at Pro Start Pensions, a financial planning firm based in Chorley said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to support Leyland Town Team’s Walk for ANDYSMANCLUB. It is a critically important charity, benefitting men up and down the country and of course their families and we are proud to help with this sponsorship. As we approach Men’s Health Week this month, it has never been more important to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing and we hope people dig deep to support the walkers on this epic challenge.

“We wish all the walkers the best of luck for the two days and in reaching their £2,000 fundraising goal, it is no mean feat!”

ANDYSMANCLUB offer free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups in Blackburn, Bolton, Preston, Chorley, Wigan and online in a bid to end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help as many men as possible through the power of conversation.

This is the fourth year the team has set themselves a challenge; this year choosing to raise money for ANDYSMANCLUB and the group will arrive back at The Market Ale House in Leyland on Saturday 8th June for people to head down and welcome them back with a pint or two.

Martin Carlin, Chairman of Leyland Town Team said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Paul and the Pro Start Pension team for their generous sponsorship. The tops and accommodation will make a huge difference to the experience for the team, making it even more memorable and fun.

“We want to take the opportunity to thank Pro Start once again for their backing and we look forward to the arrival of June 7th and raising money for an incredibly worthwhile charity!”

Pro Start Pensions offers financial advice to business of all sizes, with expertise in pensions, financial wellbeing, shareholder protection, key person insurance, business loan protection and private medical insurance, to name just a few.

If you wish to support the team’s fundraising efforts visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/martins-fund-for-andysmanclub-limited?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer-andr