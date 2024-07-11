Blackpool Carers Centre awarded Carers Trust Excellence for Carers Quality Mark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Carers are thrilled to announce they have been awarded the prestigious Excellence for Carers Quality Mark by Carers Trust. This recognition comes as a testament to the unwavering commitment to supporting unpaid carers and highlights the dedication and passion of the entire team.

During the assessment process, reviewers from Carers Trust met with carers who shared their experiences of being a carer, the challenges they have faced and the invaluable support they received from the centre.

Following the two-day assessment, Carers Trust said, “Carers are truly at the heart of everything the service does, the passion, commitment and enthusiasm of the whole team to provide excellent service for carers was very clear.” The Directors, and staff are not only passionate about their work, but also open to new ways of working to provide an excellent service, going above and beyond for the benefit of carers. Trustees are actively involved, ensuring they understand the service and issues faced by unpaid carers.

In its final report, Carers Trust highlighted several key strengths of our organisation; our passion and commitment, our genuine ‘can do attitude’ to supporting carers, our comprehensive knowledge, and our diverse approach to fundraising, ensuring we can continue to provide the best possible support for carers.

We are extremely proud of this achievement and remain committed to continuing our work to keep striving for excellence in everything we do to make a better life for carers in Blackpool.

If you or someone you know is a carer in Blackpool, we encourage you to contact us. Our dedicated team are here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you have the resources and assistance you need to not only provide the care for a loved one but also to continue to care for yourself.

Blackpool Carers Centre: 01253 393748

visit our website www.blackpoolcarers.org