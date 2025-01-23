Blackpool care home embraces flower power

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Glenroyd in Blackpool celebrated International Flower Day which took place on January 19.

International Flower Day promotes the psychological boost that flowers can give to people. From growing and nurturing plants and flowers, to gifting flowers to show love and appreciation, and sometimes just the simple act of admiring their beauty – flowers have the power to make someone’s day.

Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the day including a flower arranging session, reminiscing about their home garden blooms, and virtual tours of famous gardens on YouTube. A favourite activity was the flower-themed picture quiz, which everyone really enjoyed. Their collective knowledge about flowers gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.

Yvonne Hand, General Manager at Glenroyd said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons. We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoying the escapism of virtually visiting some of the most famous gardens in the world.”

Residents making individual flower arrangements.

Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.