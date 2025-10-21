Blackpool bus customers urged to have their say on services

An honest and open conversation on the future of Fylde coast bus services has been reopened as Blackpool Transport looks to make further improvements to its routes and timetables.

Earlier this year, the operator embarked on a successful consultation with customers, who are now being invited to join the second round of its ‘Big Bus Conversation’.

Hayley Gregory, Marketing Manager at Blackpool Transport, explained: “During the initial consultation, more than 300 people aired their views and helped to shape numerous service improvements over the past few months.

“Now the route changes introduced in August have ‘bedded in’ we would like to hear from our customers again as we look at making even more service enhancements across the network.”

The second Big Bus conversation will run for the next two weeks and anyone who travels by bus in the area are being invited to take part. To share their views, all they need to do is fill in an open-ended online survey before midnight on Sunday, November 2.

“It couldn’t be easier for passengers to have their say on the services they rely on, and we want them to help us build a clearer picture of their needs and expectations,” Hayley said.

“This is all part of our ongoing commitment to refining our services in line with the requirements of the communities we serve and on building a bus network we can all be proud of,” she added.

Further information about the Big Bus Conversation and the online survey can be found by clicking here.