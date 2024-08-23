Blackpool brings back memories for Bolton’s elderly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A walk down memory pier was enjoyed by elderly care home residents from Bolton during group trips to Blackpool this summer.

The popular seaside town had residents from Lever Edge Care Home, in Great Lever, reminiscing about past trips as children and with their families.

Mary Yates, 87, recalled visits with her husband, Tom, and as a child with her parents.

When sharing black and white photos of her fondest memories, she said: “I used to come here all the time as a little girl with my mum and dad and then took my own children.

Lever Edge Care Home residents (from left) Olive Aspinall, 92, and Doreen Aspinall, 88.

“They used to love the Blackpool tower and the illuminations. I enjoy coming to Blackpool to see people in the fancy dress outfits.”

For John Gorner, 70, the trip was a reminder of happy times, which he shared while enjoying a pint of John Smiths on South Pier.

He said: “I used to love going to Blackpool with my family, walking along the beach, having an ice-cream, and going on the donkey rides.”

The group, accompanied by staff from Lever Edge Care Home, also had a look at the resort town’s waterpark, played hook-a-duck at the arcade, visited Blackpool Tower, and treated themselves to fish and chips followed by Mr Whippy ice creams.

Staff and residents from Lever Edge Care Home visiting Blackpool.

Manny Patel, activities coordinator at Lever Edge Care Home, said: “The residents had a fantastic day out in Blackpool.

“For many, it was a reminder of their happiest memories, holidaying with their loved ones, enjoying the sea air, ice creams while walking along the front, and having fun in the arcades.

“Trips like this have huge therapeutic benefits for the residents, like they do for all of us, raising our mood and helping us to relax.

"The residents were talking about it for days afterwards and couldn’t wait to share their old photos from past visits.

“We run various fundraising events throughout the year to be able to fund day trips like this one and we’d like to thank everyone who has donated. It makes a massive difference to the residents’ lives.”