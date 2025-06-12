Blackpool Boxer Fahy Compared to Joe Calzaghe in Pro Debut

Boxer Callum Fahy describes his professional debut on a Manchester show as ‘just a little teaser of what I’m capable of’ as he celebrates a full points win over veteran Londoner Jordan Grannum.

‘It all went well. I felt relaxed. I fought a tough, experienced boxer. I respect how he came for a fight.Boxing is all I want to do and I’m not intending on waiting around as I’ll take any bout that’s offered. My ambition has always been to be a professional boxer and I’m glad I’ve made it at the relatively young age of twenty.’

Blackpool born and bred, Fahy lives in Claremont and attended Claremont primary school now called Westminster and then Unity Academy High. I train at Kingscotes in Blackpool with my manager Ed Harrison. I also train at Adam Little’s Combat Gym in Kirkham with Billy Patterson. I started at Kingscotes where I first competed aged ten. I then trained with Jeff Thomas at Blackpool Fightworks where I made many improvements and to whom I’m grateful. I returned to Kingscotes four years ago. The pinnacle of my 25 amateur fights was becoming a north-west champion and reaching a senior national final aged 18. I’m an admirer of Chris Eubank Snr. An athlete with style who I’d like to emulate both in and out of the ring.’

Coach Harrison is enthusiastic about Fahy’s potential. ‘Callum’s was fight of the night as he outclassed his opponent not slowing down for a moment. I can’t recall seeing anyone since the great Joe Calzaghe with such a high punch output. Callum’s gas tank is on another level. This is just the beginning. Callum’s style is entertaining. He’s ready to box anyone anywhere and taking every opportunity. He’s hungry, fearless and ready to prove himself the hard way.’

Fahy works as a lifeguard but hopes ‘to be able to concentrate exclusively on my boxing soon. I want to thank my existing sponsors for their generosity, and these include MID Digital Solutions, O2 Business, Enexus Energy, FirstChoice Footcare, @bp_boxing_(instagram), @scottyshawmedia(instagram), and Magic Club Claremont. New potential sponsors should contact me on Instagram @callumfahy10 or Facebook Callum Fahy or e-mail [email protected]. Look out for my name as I’ll soon be making noise throughout the middleweight ranks.’