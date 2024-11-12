Blackpool addiction recovery clients gather for lifesaving first aid training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horizon clients gathered at Winstone House this week to learn crucial first aid skills from the British Red Cross.

The 4-hour training session covered a range of life-saving skills such as how to give CPR and get someone safely into the recovery position. The clients learned about effectively dealing with situations such as unresponsiveness and seizures, which as both common signs of overdose.

James Wood, Enhanced Recovery Practitioner on OASIS Project at Horizon, said: “Hopefully it’s going to be the start of a good partnership. The training session is aimed at helping to reduce drug related deaths and empowering our client group”.

British Red Cross have over 40 years’ experience of delivering practical, hands-on first aid courses. Their first aid training gives people the confidence to help children, friends, family or even a stranger when they need it.

As people in active addiction are often at a higher risk – and since figures surrounding substance misuse related deaths are increasing within the Blackpool area, teaching vital first aid is essential to saving more lives.

The Horizon service is funded by Blackpool Council to provide a wide range of drug and alcohol support for all Blackpool residents. They offer information, health screenings, treatments (including opioid substitution therapy) and counselling – all confidential and free.

Why is knowing first aid important?

Having some basic knowledge to handle critical situations can keep things from going from bad to worse. Temporary yet immediate treatment will keep a person’s condition from deteriorating until the emergency response is ready to take over.

First aid session with British Red Cross.

A study commissioned by the British Red Cross and conducted by the University of Manchester found that up to 59 per cent of deaths from injury may have been prevented if first aid was given before the emergency medical services arrived.

To find out more about the alcohol and drugs services provided by Horizon, please visit www.horizonblackpool.uk