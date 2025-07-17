Bispham with Norbreck Gala

On Friday 18th July, the funfair opens from 6pm to 10pm. Kick off the festivities with rides, games, and stalls for all ages — a brilliant start to the weekend.

Saturday 19th July is our Main Gala Day! From 12 noon to 10pm, enjoy entertainment and activities throughout the Gala Field. Judging starts at 12:30 for fancy dress, decorated prams, bicycles, and mobility scooters.

At 1pm, the vibrant procession sets off through Bispham with Norbreck, showcasing floats, costumes, and community groups. Expect music, colour, and plenty of smiles.

Don’t miss the Bispham Gala Dog Show! A fun, heartwarming showcase of canine talent with entertaining categories and prizes for top dogs.

The Coastal Radio stage hosts a live music festival featuring outstanding acts from the Fylde Coast. Enjoy tunes all day long in a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

Food and drinks are available from Cask Mini Bar, Wave Coffee Bar, Stu’s Ice Cream, and Bubble Land. Plus, browse craft and community stalls full of handmade goods and local treasures.

The funfair continues Saturday from 12pm to 10pm — rides, games, and joy for everyone. Bring the whole family and make magical memories.

Super Sunday, 20th July, closes the Gala with even more excitement. The funfair runs from 12pm to 6pm alongside entertainment and stalls for all to enjoy.

Don’t miss W3L Wrestling — a thrilling professional show packed with energy and action. Cheer for your favourites and feel the buzz ringside.

Got questions? Contact the Gala team at [email protected]

Stay updated by following the Bispham Gala Facebook page for the latest info and highlights.

A massive thank you to everyone involved. Your support, creativity, and spirit are what make this event so special. Here’s to a safe, joyful, and unforgettable Gala weekend!

