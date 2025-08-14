Bishops join prayer walk to help save Morecambe FC
The club, which is at the heart of the local community, remains in a difficult position with staff not paid since the end of May. Many lives are being affected by the crisis.
If the club cannot meet its financial obligations to the National League by August 21, then it faces losing its place in the league.
In light of this, the club chaplain, Martin Bateman has organised a prayer walk and he has invited the Bishops of Lancaster and Blackburn, Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff and Rt Rev. Philip North,
The prayer walk will take place around the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Friday at 1pm.
All are welcome to join the event and to pray alongside the Bishops and chaplain.
Anyone who would like to take part should meet outside the main entrance before 1pm.