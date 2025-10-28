Bishop highlights 'third way' amid growing culture of division in society

Bishop Philip North

The Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev. Philip North, has called on Christians to reject the growing culture of division and offer a ‘third way’ in public life - one rooted in compassion, prayer and the hope of Jesus Christ.

He was speaking at the start of the recent Diocesan Synod meeting attended by people from parishes across the County, during which Synod members also grappled with the final stages of the development of a new Diocesan Vision which will stretch to 2033; following 10 years of work towards the current ‘Vision 2026’.

Bishop Philip urged the Diocese to embrace its distinctive calling: to be on the Lord’s side, offering reconciliation, prayer and bold proclamation. His words framed the vision-setting process with a renewed sense of urgency and spiritual clarity.

He said modern society often forces people into taking sides on complex issues, from international conflicts to immigration but the Church must rise above the polarisation.

“A world that understands only binaries demands that we take sides,” said Bishop Philip. “But of course, for us as Anglicans such binary choices are incredibly difficult to take. We are on the ground in every community so we hear and try to understand every voice.

“The binaries don’t work for those who have the ‘cure of souls’ for every single person in their community. And that failure to take sides can make us sound and feel weak. ‘Where is the voice of the Church of England?’ people are asking. And it’s a good question.

“The refusal to take one side can lead to us being misunderstood or vilified on the assumption we stand for the other. Such a counter-cultural stance can be an uncomfortable place, a confusing and complex place, sometimes an isolating place.”

Bishop Philip described this counter-cultural stance as vital at a time when anger and division threaten to define national life.

In his address, the Bishop also urged Christians to focus on three responses to division: prayer, reconciliation, and confident proclamation of the hope we have in Jesus.

He continued: “Pray for everyone, especially those with whom you don’t personally agree. And in your prayers, don’t forget to ask for the Lord to intervene to bring healing and reconciliation and peace. Ask for the Lord to turn hatred into love and anger into joy.”

Bishop Philip also encouraged churches to stand against hatred and racism, while offering an alternative vision of community where Jesus is declared and clear answers are given to the questions people have.

He added: “We are on the Lord’s side. So we declare Jesus. The evidence is increasingly clear that in a time of fracture in the world, people are looking to the Church for answers to their questions. And what they want is clear, definite and distinctive answers.

“Jesus showed a different way of being alive, not the way of vengeance and hatred but the path of self-giving love. In his name we must stand firm in condemning racism, hatred and violence. For we know that every single person made by the Lord is beautiful and beloved.

“That makes this meeting significant, as we continue with the process of framing a new diocesan vision. That vision statement must be a challenging one, even uncomfortable. It must motivate us to ever greater courage and entrepreneurship in our proclamation of the Gospel.

“Our local churches must be ready for the renewal for which we pray. Ready to welcome, ready to teach, ready to call to repentance and conversion, ready to change lives with the Gospel.”

Read the full address from Bishop Philip at www.blackburn.anglican.org/news