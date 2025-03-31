Bishop calls people of parishes and schools in Lancashire to pray for South Sudan
He does so in a new video available here ( https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BX1Txsdhs/) on our Diocesan socials channels including X/Twitter.
Blackburn Diocese (The Church of England in Lancashire) is linked with the Diocese of Liwolo in the country, which is led by Bishop Joseph Aba.
Bishop Joseph visited Lancashire two years ago this month to build stronger relations and to share more about the challenges they faced in the aftermath of a devastating civil war between 2013 and 2018. That war cost 400,000 lives and forced the people of the Diocese of Liwolo into exile.
In a message to Bishop Philip at the weekend about the new political unrest, Bishop Joseph said: "Religious leaders (like myself) are not going anywhere until peace and stability prevails. If we die, we die as martyrs for Christ and for the cost of peace for our nation.
"By God's grace if we live, we live for Christ and for the making of a better nation. We are called into leadership for such a time as this."
Reacting immediately on our social media channels, Bishop Philip said: "I am inviting parishes and schools across Lancashire to pray urgently for South Sudan.
"When Bishop Joseph visited our County in 2023 he inspired us with his profound sense of the Gospel and his passionate desire to rebuild his country spiritually and materially.
"His Diocese's return from neighbouring Uganda was just beginning and this sudden risk of new armed conflict is a new threat to peace.
"So my appeal is that, in our churches and our schools, please pray for the people of South Sudan; for a lasting peace; for protection for Bishop Joseph and other Christian leaders and for the people and the parishes of the Diocese of Liwolo."