Big Hearted Lytham Carpet shop owner to Pedal across the country for local Charity

Carpets Of Lytham Owner Martin Rowley and Wife Kelly to Take on The Tour De Ralph Coast coast bike ride

The third annual Tour de Ralph, a coast-to-coast cycling challenge from Scarborough to Lytham. Open to all cycling abilities, this fully supported ride raises vital funds for local communities, CICs, and charity projects.

Over the past two years, this event has brought together amazing riders and supporters, raising over £55,000 for the charity Live like Ralph

Martin said " As a local business owner serving the community of Lytham for over 30 years we feel its our duty to try and help and support local charities such as Live like ralph

Help Martin and Kelly Reach there target

This is a great local charity and with children and grandchildren myself i know 1st hand how important it is to get them out and active as much as possible.

This will be a challange for Kelly and i but we are throwing everything into training and fundraising, we have set ourselves a £2000 target and cant wait for the event "

if you would like to donate to Martin and Kellys bikeriude please follow the link below

https://localgiving.org/fundraising/carpet-martin

Live Like Ralph is a charitable organisation set up in honour of Ralph Roberts, who sadly passed away on the 3rd of January 2021.

Ralph, amongst many other things, was a keen skater and creative. It is our mission to help support and maintain both of those communities so that they can continue to grow. We believe, as Ralph did, that by nurturing these communities, and all of the potential talent that lies within them, the positive impact they can have is extraordinary.

The Tour de Ralph is bit more than a bike ride

it's become a celebration of resilience, community, and Ralph’s incredible legacy. This coast-to-coast cycling adventure is for everyone, no matter your experience or ability.

All accommodation, meals, and transport are provided, making it an unforgettable experience for a great cause.

For morde details on how to to get involved yourself visit

https://www.livelikeralph.com/events1/tour-de-ralph-2025