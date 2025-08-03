Beach House brings the spirit of Italy to Blackpool this Summer as it launches a cool collab with Aperol

Beach House Blackpool hosted an exclusive VIP event on Friday 1 August to make a stylish summertime splash to launch the start of a long-term series of partnerships with major lifestyle names – which begins with the vibrant Italian brand Aperol. The evening also marked the official unveiling of the newly named Tower Vista – the bar and bistro’s elevated outdoor terrace which offers panoramic views of the beach and promenade, the world-famous Blackpool Tower and breathtaking sunsets over the Irish Sea.

The glittering VIP guestlist were living ‘la dolce vita’ as they enjoyed a laid back summer evening of seaside views with the true spirit of Italy as the Beach House team served beautifully bittersweet, bright orange Aperol Spritz cocktails on the Tower Vista alongside sunshine-infused small plates from the mouthwatering Mediterranean-inspired menu from Executive Chef Diego Martinez. Even Blackpool Tower caught the vibe and blazed orange in celebration as the sun set over the sea and the guests partied on.

The world-renowned Campari Group selected Beach House Blackpool for this extra special Aperol partnership thanks to the venue’s Mediterranean feel, unbeatable seafront location and relaxed sophistication. This exclusive collaboration is the only one of its kind on the North West coast, bringing an Italian summer spirit to the heart of the UK’s most iconic beach resort.

Beach House Blackpool owners,Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian, said: "Beach House is already a destination that feels like a slice of the Mediterranean by the Blackpool sea – everyone knows it’s a place to sip, chill and soak in the beachside vibes with friends and loved ones. Partnering with Aperol made total sense – it’s iconic, effortless and always brings that bright summer energy we love. It’s the perfect choice for the laid back luxe of our Tower Vista terrace. Expect signature serves, sun-drenched cocktails, bold summer styling and expertly curated Beach House bites designed to pair perfectly with your Spritz."

And it’s not just for summer – as the seasons shift, Beach House’s Tower Vista becomes a cosy, all-weather haven with snug blankets, outdoor heaters, and breathtaking views over the glittering Blackpool Illuminations. From sun-drenched afternoons to star-lit evenings, the terrace invites locals and visitors alike to experience the magic of the seaside year-round.

This Aperol launch also marks the beginning of a new era for Beach House Blackpool, with more exciting brand collaborations and lifestyle-led events planned throughout the year. Expect stylish pop-ups, DJ takeovers, tastefully themed evenings and exclusive seasonal experiences as this unique dining destination continues to redefine what the Blackpool coast has to offer. Don’t miss out on finding out what’s coming - sign up to our newsletters here and check the socials @beachhouseb

Enjoy an Italian Summer by the Sea - only at Beach House Blackpool.

Beach House Blackpool is located at Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, and is open Monday to Thursday from 12noon to 11pm, Friday from 12noon to 1am, Saturday from 9am to 1am and Sunday from 9am to 11pm.

Delicious lazy breakfasts are also served on the scenic Tower Vista at Beach House on Saturdays & Sundays from 9am to 11.30am.

For further information and reservations, please call Beach House Blackpool on 01253 749899, visit www.beachhouseblackpool.co.uk or email [email protected]

