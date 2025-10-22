Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story in National UK Tour Blackpool Grand

Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story Comes to Blackpool Grand – Sunday, 25 January

As winter descends on the Fylde Coast, Blackpool Grand Theatre is set to host a spell-binding evening of classic rock romance on Sunday, 25 January, featuring Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story. Barry Steele embodies the emotion and unmistakable voice of Roy Orbison, delivering soaring falsettos, heartfelt ballads, and the timeless charm that defined the legend. The show takes the audience on a musical voyage through Orbison’s greatest hits — from “Only the Lonely” and “Crying” to “In Dreams” — while also celebrating his role in the iconic supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, with renditions of “Handle with Care” and “End of the Line.” Backed by a full live band and enhanced with evocative visuals, it’s an evening of nostalgia, passion, and musical brilliance. Whether you’re a lifelong Orbison devotee or new to his catalogue, this performance promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of one of music’s most beloved voices.